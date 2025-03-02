Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the January 31st total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,263.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Elkem ASA engages in the provision of advanced material solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The company offers silicones polymers, including silicone oils, compounds, emulsions, grease, and resins, as well as chlorosilanes, heat cured rubber silicone, liquid silicone rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones.

