Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the January 31st total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,263.0 days.
Elkem ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.30.
Elkem ASA Company Profile
