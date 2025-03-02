EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.87. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

