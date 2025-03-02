ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.50. ECARX shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 821,056 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on ECARX in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company.

ECARX Trading Down 9.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECARX

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ECARX by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

See Also

