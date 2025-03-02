eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $71.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.