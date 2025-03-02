EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 134,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 176,163 shares.The stock last traded at $20.70 and had previously closed at $20.86.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.3476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.
