EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 134,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 176,163 shares.The stock last traded at $20.70 and had previously closed at $20.86.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.3476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF ( NASDAQ:BSVO Free Report ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

