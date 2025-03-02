Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 143.7% from the January 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 265,337 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

