Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DURYY opened at $5.20 on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.
About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
