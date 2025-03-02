DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

NYSE DD opened at $81.75 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $68.21 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

