Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $375.78, but opened at $325.06. Duolingo shares last traded at $306.25, with a volume of 608,057 shares traded.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 17.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.89.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

