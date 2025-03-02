Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36,632.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 438,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,321,000 after purchasing an additional 398,676 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 318.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,422 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 787.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 186,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after purchasing an additional 165,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $263.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.00 and its 200-day moving average is $259.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.77 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.30.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

