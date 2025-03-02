Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 103 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,520 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $263.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $189.23 and a fifty-two week high of $272.32.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

