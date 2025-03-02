Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 183.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,708 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $28.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

