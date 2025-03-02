Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,214 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

