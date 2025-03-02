Dover (NYSE:DOV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover stock opened at $198.75 on Thursday. Dover has a 52-week low of $163.71 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Analysts predict that Dover will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,531,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,068,000 after buying an additional 74,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,010,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,092 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

