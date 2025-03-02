Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,539 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after acquiring an additional 158,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after acquiring an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

