Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 78,653,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 74,365,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 248.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,285,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000.

