Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 78,653,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 74,365,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
