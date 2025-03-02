Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.74 and last traded at $40.76. 2,112,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,555,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YINN. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $19,162,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,845,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 698.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 238,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 208,503 shares in the last quarter. Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $5,681,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.