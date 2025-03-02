Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $96,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

DFUV opened at $42.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $44.61.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

