Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $40.89 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.