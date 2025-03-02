Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.