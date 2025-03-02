Destra Network (DSYNC) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Destra Network has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Destra Network has a total market cap of $160.12 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Destra Network token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,477.68 or 0.99929724 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,330.00 or 0.99757065 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Destra Network

Destra Network’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 999,980,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 999,980,209.40320915 with 975,053,604.36662965 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.17470023 USD and is down -7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,346,417.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

