Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 425.36% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.43. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,778.16. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $69,484.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,003.17. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,940 shares of company stock worth $973,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,993,000 after purchasing an additional 843,996 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,491,000 after purchasing an additional 903,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,019,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,315,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

