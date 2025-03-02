Delphi Financial Group Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $86.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.59. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.35 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

