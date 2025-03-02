Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on May 2nd

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news,

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

