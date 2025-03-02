DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. DeepBook Protocol has a market cap of $425.88 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBook Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86,827.86 or 0.98779425 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,483.95 or 0.97250527 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DeepBook Protocol

DeepBook Protocol was first traded on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,965,000,000 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech.

DeepBook Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,965,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.1381707 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $11,870,512.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

