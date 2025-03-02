Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $12.17 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Decred has a market cap of $202.78 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $12.17 or 0.00014194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00057639 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00005224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,655,323 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

