Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 190,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,436,000 after buying an additional 495,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,577.60. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $139.29 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $131.39 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.25 and its 200-day moving average is $154.26.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

