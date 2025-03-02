DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of DBS Group stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $143.99.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

