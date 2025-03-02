Dawn Protocol (DAWN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58.96

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $199,707.49 and approximately $58.96 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001081 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,467.70 or 0.98371597 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,411.00 or 0.96084644 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Dawn Protocol Token Profile
Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.
Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
