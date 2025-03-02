David Helgason Sells 38,924 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,005,796.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,750,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,692.64. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $1,047,834.08.

On Tuesday, December 10th, David Helgason sold 7,860 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $207,897.00.

Unity Software Stock Down 2.3 %

U stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 944,709 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2,665.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 342,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 330,088 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 88,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

