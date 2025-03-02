Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

Dacotah Banks Price Performance

Shares of Dacotah Banks stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. Dacotah Banks has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Get Dacotah Banks alerts:

About Dacotah Banks

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.