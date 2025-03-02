D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.71. 19,329,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 82,060,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QBTS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 643,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $3,135,627.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,730,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,216,039.91. The trade was a 3.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,152,665 shares of company stock valued at $92,096,075. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

