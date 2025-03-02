Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $44.36. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $46.11, with a volume of 171,756 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cytokinetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $36,068.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,812.99. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $369,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,835.44. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,848. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

