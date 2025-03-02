Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 188,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.35. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

In other Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $5,838,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

