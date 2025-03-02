CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Increased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 138.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of CyberArk Software worth $47,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2,123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1,718.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 451,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,479,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $363.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.59 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $316.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.