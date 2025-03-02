Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.64 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 128.64 ($1.62), with a volume of 59073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.57).

Crystal Amber Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of £90.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.32.

About Crystal Amber

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

