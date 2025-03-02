crvUSD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $84.76 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,784.06 or 0.99664873 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,532.81 or 0.99372968 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 84,551,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,800,614 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 85,292,257.03013845. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99966175 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $8,390,834.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.