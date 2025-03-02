Critical Review: BV Financial (BVFL) and Its Rivals

Volatility & Risk

BV Financial has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BV Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.29, meaning that their average share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BV Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BV Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BV Financial 23.83% 6.09% 1.40% BV Financial Competitors 8.50% 4.79% 0.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of BV Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of BV Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BV Financial $37.70 million $11.72 million 14.39 BV Financial Competitors $924.02 million $298.86 million -0.55

This table compares BV Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BV Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BV Financial. BV Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BV Financial beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About BV Financial

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.