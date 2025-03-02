Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Crane by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $162.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a twelve month low of $121.07 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CR. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

