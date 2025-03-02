CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.25. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

