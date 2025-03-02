Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,037.06 and last traded at $1,025.61. Approximately 382,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,850,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,021.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $982.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $938.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

