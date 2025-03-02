Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.39 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.38). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.36), with a volume of 1,668,473 shares traded.

Costain Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £289.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.66.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

