COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

