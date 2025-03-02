Core Scientific’s (CORZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CORZ. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

CORZ stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,004,122.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,042,798.32. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $1,849,220.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,215,481.76. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 614,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,534,916. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,406 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,901 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,986,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 2,937.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,428 shares during the last quarter.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

