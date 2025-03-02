Contrasting Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) & Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Talen Energy and Principal Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00

Talen Energy currently has a consensus price target of $247.10, suggesting a potential upside of 18.83%. Given Talen Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 50.48% 8.59% 3.13% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Talen Energy and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Talen Energy has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 6.41, meaning that its stock price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talen Energy and Principal Solar”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.41 billion 4.38 $613.00 million $17.41 11.94 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Talen Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Summary

Talen Energy beats Principal Solar on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

