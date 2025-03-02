Contrasting Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) and Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT)

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and Brookfield Wealth Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Reinsurance 0.10% 0.14% 0.01% Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0.10% 0.14% 0.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Reinsurance and Brookfield Wealth Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Reinsurance $9.35 billion 0.90 $796.00 million $0.29 199.48 Brookfield Wealth Solutions $14.34 billion 0.59 $1.21 billion $0.32 180.75

Dividends

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Reinsurance. Brookfield Wealth Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Reinsurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Brookfield Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookfield Reinsurance pays out 110.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays out 112.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Wealth Solutions beats Brookfield Reinsurance on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance of annuity-based products, such as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. The PRT segment provides transfer by a corporate sponsor of the risks associated with the sponsorship and administration of a pension plan. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. and changed its name to Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. in December 2022. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

