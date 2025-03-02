Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 133.6% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
