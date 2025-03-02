ConstitutionDAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.69 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $100.69 million and approximately $31.88 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,367.34 or 1.00359243 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,331.17 or 1.00316713 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) was a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) formed in November 2021 to purchase an original copy of the U.S. Constitution. It raised $47 million via Ether contributions but lost the auction. The native token, $PEOPLE, granted participants voting rights and a stake in the project’s governance. Although the DAO disbanded after the failed bid, it demonstrated the potential of blockchain for collective ownership and decentralised decision-making. ConstitutionDAO was created by Trent Griffin and a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, showcasing blockchain’s application in acquiring and managing rare assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

