CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CONMED by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 177.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the period.

CNMD stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

