Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Up 82.2% in February

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Conifer Trading Up 0.2 %

CNFR opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Conifer has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian J. Roney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,464. The trade was a 19.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conifer

About Conifer

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

